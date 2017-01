YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man accused of punching his ex-girlfriend’s daughter has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Devin Julious faces a felonious assault charge for the incident.

Police said Julious, a previous boyfriend of the 18-year-old girl’s mother, punched the teen in the face after an argument.

Police said her nose and left eye were swollen as a result of the assault.