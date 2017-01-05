Howland High graduate dies from illness while serving in Texas

FORT HOOD, Texas (WYTV) — A Howland High School graduate has died after complications from an illness while serving in the Army.

Fort Hood officials said Private First Class Kai Yemale Yancey died on January 1 at Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas. He was 26.

Yancey entered active-duty military service in February 2015 as a motor transport operator. He was assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, since 2016.

He received the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon for his service.

“I was very saddened to hear of the death of Pfc. Kai Yemale Yancey and my heart go out to his friends, family and fellow soldiers… This is something no family should have to endure and I cannot begin to comprehend their pain. My prayers and deepest sympathy are with them today,” said Valley Congressman Tim Ryan.