Judge sets $2 milllion bond for Sharpsville murder suspect

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Bond was set for the Sharpsville man accused of murdering the mother of his child and then leaving with the baby.

Antonio Velazquez-Rupert appeared before a judge via video feed Thursday afternoon because he is still being held at the Mercer County Jail.

He is charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping to facilitate a felony and interference with custody of a child.

The judge set his bond at $2 million.

Police said Velazquez-Rupert killed 28-year-old Amanda Downs at a Sharpsville apartment before running away with their 8-month-old daughter on New Year’s Eve.

They found him with the baby in Reading City, Pennsylvania after issuing an Amber Alert.

Velazquez-Rupert’s next hearing is scheduled for January 18.