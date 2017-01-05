New guidelines call for introducing peanuts early to avoid allergies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – New guidelines from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), published Thursday, call for early introduction of peanut-containing foods to infants to prevent the development of peanut allergy.

The new guidelines are targeted at a wide variety of health care providers, including pediatricians and family doctors.

“Living with peanut allergy requires constant vigilance. Preventing the development of peanut allergy will improve and save lives and lower health care costs,” said NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. “We expect that widespread implementation of these guidelines by health care providers will prevent the development of peanut allergy in many susceptible children and ultimately reduce the prevalence of peanut allergy in the United States.”

One of the guidelines focuses on infants deemed high risk of developing peanut allergy because they already have ecaema, egg allergy or both. The panel of researchers suggests these infants have peanut-containing foods introduced in their diets as early as 4 to 6 months of age.

Other children, with mild or moderate eczema, should have peanut-containing food introduced at around 6 months of age.

In all cases, infants should start other solid foods before they are introduced to peanut-containing food.

Development of the new guidelines was prompted by data that peanut allergies can be prevented by early introduction of peanut-containing foods. Clinical trials reported last year show that regular peanut consumption begun in infancy and continued through 5 years old led to an 81 percent reduction in the development of peanut allergy.

“The LEAP study clearly showed that introduction of peanut early in life significantly lowered the risk of developing peanut allergy by age 5. The magnitude of the benefit and the scientific strength of the study raised the need to operationalize these findings by developing clinical recommendations focused on peanut allergy prevention,” said Daniel Rotrosen, M.D., director of NIAID’s Division of Allergy, Immunology and Transplantation.

Parents and caregivers should check with their doctors before feeding an infant peanut-containing food.