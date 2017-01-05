Ohio enacts drunk-driving law, restrictions on plywood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) — Ohio will have new drunk-driving laws and will become the first state to ban the use of plywood on abandoned and vacant properties.

The two bills were signed into law by Ohio Governor John Kasich.

The ban on the use of plywood paves the way for what’s called “clear boarding,” in which clear polycarbonate material is used to secure windows and doors.

Representatives Michele Lepore-Hagan and Mike O’Brien say the ban on plywood only applies to expedited bank foreclosure properties and does not include homes in the county land banks.

Meanwhile, Kasich also signed “Annie’s Law.” It increases the use of ignition interlocks for those convicted of drunk driving.

Ignition interlocks prevent a car from starting when alcohol is detected on the driver’s breath. Unlike license suspensions, using ignition interlocks allows unrestricted driving, provided the driver is sober.

The new law, which takes effect April 4, reduces a 12-month license suspension period by half for first offenders if they use an ignition interlock for at least six months. Currently in Ohio, interlocks are required for repeat offenders and are up to judges’ discretion for first-time offenders.

Annie’s Law is named in honor of Annie Rooney, a Chillicothe resident who was killed by a drunk driver on July 4, 2013.