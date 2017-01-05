Photos: YSU gets ready for FCS National Championship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State University Penguins wrapped up its first practice in Frisco, Texas on Thursday.

The football team is preparing for the FCS National Championship game against James Madison University.

YSU defeated Jacksonville, Wofford and Eastern Washington to get to the championship game this Saturday.

Despite being down south, temperatures weren’t much warmer than Ohio. With temperatures in the 30s, snow is expected overnight in Frisco.

Saturday’s kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. at Toyota Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

