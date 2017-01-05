Speed limit reduced on Interstates 79 and 80 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is temporarily reducing the speed limit on Interstates 79 and 80 in Mercer County.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph and will remain in effect until further notice due to the weather.

PennDOT crews have been treating the roadways, but they may not be completely clear of ice and snow. PennDOT says they will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Drivers can check road conditions, speed information and delays by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.