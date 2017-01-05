Still perfect; Lisbon girls are 11-0

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Lisbon defeats Leetonia, 63-51, to continue their perfect season at 11-0.

Lisbon was led by Karlee Pezzano – who scored 20 points (5-5 FT, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals). Alli Davis added 17 while Maddie Liberati and Mackenzie Mason scored 9 and 8 points respectively. Mason snagged 12 boards and Autumn Oehlstrom dished out 8 assists.

The Lady Bears were paced by Kristy Eckman, who tallied a game-high 21 points (5-7 FT). Sabrina Schneider posted 15 points.

The Blue Devils will look to continue their winning ways when they play Columbiana on Monday. Leetonia will travel to Heartland Christian on Monday.