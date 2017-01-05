Student Athlete: Lucas Nasonti

Champion, OH (WYTV) – The Champion boys basketball team is off to a nice start this season. Lucas Nasonti has a lot to do with that success. He’s one of the most decorated players in program history. Plus, he’s top-notch in the classroom, earning Lucas the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

“You’re a student before you’re an athlete,” said Nasonti. “So I definitely get all my schoolwork first, and then sports comes second.”

Lucas is not your average Student Athlete. He’s a 4 year starter on the basketball and baseball teams, earning All American Conference honors every season in both sports.

“Very competitive, I mean if we’re keeping score, I’m there to win” he said. “Trying my best…going all out.”

Lucas goes all out on the court. He stands just 5 foot 10, but has led the Golden Flashes in scoring all four seasons. He’s already in the 1,000 point club and is closing in on the school’s all-time scoring record, now less than 100 points away.

“My freshman and sophomore, we weren’t the best, we didn’t have the best record. Just winning is so important now and we’ve known what it feels like to win and once you know what it feels like to win, that’s all you care about.”

Always team-first, Lucas puts forth that same effort in the classroom. He carries a 3.85 GPA and is a member of National Honor Society.

“It’s definitely an honor. Some of the other names that have gotten this award have been plenty successful,” he said. “I think my competitive nature helps it because I’m super competitive. So in the classroom I want to be the best and on the floor or on the field, I want to be the best I can.”