WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren city councilman is resigning and moving to Florida.

Fourth Ward Councilman Jim Bluedorn submitted his letter of resignation Thursday.

He works for a medical device company and his job is taking him down south.

Bluedorn has served on council for only a year.

Warren’s Fourth Ward precinct committee has to meet within 45 days to decide who will replace him.

Bluedorn ran unopposed in the November 2015 election.