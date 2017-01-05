Youngstown Mayor commits to friendly wager over FCS championship game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A phone call between two mayors turned into a friendly wager Thursday as Youngstown and Harrisonburg support their teams in the FCS Championship.

Mayor John McNally spoke with Mayor Deanna Reed of Harrisonburg and agreed to a bet where the mayors may have to don the other’s team apparel following the game.

Mayor McNally challenged Reed to the following bet: If YSU wins, Mayor McNally would send down to Harrisonburg, VA. YSU and City of You apparel and gear for Mayor Reed to wear at her next council meeting and/or public appearance. This is to be documented and published via social media. In addition, Mayor McNally will also send Handle’s Ice Cream for Mayor Reed and her team to enjoy at their next Council Meeting.

If JMU wins, Mayor Reed would send up to Youngstown, JMU apparel and gear for Mayor McNally to wear at his next council meeting and/or public appearance. This is to be documented and published via social media.

Saturday’s kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.