YSU President Tressel gives State of University address

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel gave his State of the University address on Thursday.

Tressel spoke to a crowd at Kilcawley Center, stressing his goals of increasing enrollment as well as improving communication. He said the university also needs to take hold of opportunities that the school has in its own backyard.

Tressel said the university has faced several challenges throughout the years, including having to do more with less funding.

YSU’s operating budget is down to $152.8 million, from $154.8 million in 2010. YSU’s State Share of Instruction funding has also fallen by 10 percent, or $5 million, since 2010.

Although the student population has grown since 2015, there is still work to be done to get numbers back to the levels they were in 2010.

Part of that work includes improving YSU’s graduation rates and offering new programs.

YSU is now offering master’s degrees in accountancy and athletic training, as well as other areas of study.

He also discussed developments in the city, in partnership with the university.

He said overall, students at YSU have reported a positive experience. Of students taking the National Survey of Student Experience, 86 percent of YSU students said they had a good or excellent experience.

You can watch Tressel’s full speech above, or watch 33 WYTV News at 6 p.m. for highlights.