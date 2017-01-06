Didn’t get your YSU watch party tickets? There’s some available Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Covelli Centre expects a full house for its Youngstown State University football watch party on Saturday.

Organizers cut off handing out tickets Friday to allow some fans to get their tickets on Saturday.

Up until Friday, about 4,000 tickets have been distributed. Maximum capacity for the event is 5,500 people.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of advanced ticket pick up, so we expect it to continue tomorrow and have every seat filled in this place, and have some standing room, so we’ll be prepared for that,” said Kelsey Klim, director of sales and marketing at the Covelli Centre.

For the remaining tickets, it is first come, first served. Tickets are free, and doors open to the Covelli Centre at 10 a.m. Saturday.

If you can’t make it to the Covelli Centre’s watch party, there will be other events in the Valley.

The Golden Dawn Restaurant in Youngstown is having a Watch Party, beginning at 5:30 a.m. and continuing all day with food and drink specials.

Brewtus Brewing Company in Sharon is having a YSU celebration on Saturday for the game. There will be food and drink specials, as well as a chance to win four tickets to a YSU men’s or women’s basketball game.

Alumni watch parties are also planned around the country. To see where these parties will be, visit the event on YSU Alumni Engagement’s Facebook page.