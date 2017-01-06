Doctor offers wintertime tips for asthma sufferers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – With temperatures in the single digits, it is important to keep safety in mind when exercising outdoors, especially for people with asthma.

The frigid temperatures can make it hard to breathe for some asthma patients, and extra care should be taken before going outdoors and while outside.

Dr. Rachel Taliercio with the Cleveland Clinic says it’s fine to skiing, biking or jogging when it’s cold outside, but people with asthma should take extra care. Taliercio suggests using an inhaler before exercising outside.

“Make sure that you use your rescue inhaler 10 to 15 minutes before you exercise. That should make it easier to breathe. Make sure you cover your nose and mouth; what that does is warm the air before it gets into your lungs and the air can be less irritating to your airways,” Taliercio said.

Even if you don’t have asthma, covering your face is healthy for your lungs. The warmer the air you breathe, the less your throat should hurt.

If the weather is dangerously cold with temperatures in the single digits or colder, it might be best to just hit the gym instead.