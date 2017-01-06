Hermitage doctor sentenced to probation for illegal drug sales

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WYTV) – A Hermitage doctor was sentenced to three years of probation for health care fraud, along with illegal distribution of the pain reliever Tramadol.

Dr. Anthony Rossi will also have to pay almost $16,000 in restitution, a $6,000 fine and will have to serve 150 hours of community service focused on combating the opioid epidemic.

The Department of Justice says the 66-year-old doctor sold Tramadol for cash and submitted false Medicaid claims for health care services, including injections, which were never provided.