Lipke & Boardman get by East for 7th win

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Holden Lipke scored 15 points and snagged 8 rebounds in Boardman’s 60-55 victory over East to improve their overall record to 7-1. Lipke also dished out 5 assists.

In the Spartans’ last five wins, Boardman has won by a combined margin of 17 points (3.4 average).

Jan. 6 – Boardman 60 East 55

Dec. 30 – Boardman 53 Fitch 50

Dec. 23 – Boardman 55 Howland 52

Dec. 16 – Boardman 61 Steubenville 60

Dec. 10 – Boardman 61 Poland 56

Tonight, Mike Melewski finished with 11 points for the Spartans while John Ryan had 10 points and Che Trevena tallied 9 points. Travis Koontz hauled down 10 boards in the win.

Since winning their first six outings, East has dropped their last three (each by 5 points or less). The Panthers were led by Terrell Weaver, who scored 17 points. Calvaughn Bryant added 16 and Deamonte Pagan totaled 9.

Boardman will be back in action tomorrow when they play host to Mooney. East will welcome Lakeview on Tuesday.