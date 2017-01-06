Nugget of Knowledge: Wacky Pronunciations

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Hardest bowling shots

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Have some fun with these crazy pronunciations of town names in England.

Try and read the following, then watch the video to see how differently they are ACTUALLY pronounced!

Wriothesley

Woolfardisworthy

Towcester

St.-John

Ranulph

Mainwaring

Mousehole

Leicester

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .