Rayen High School mural moving to Tyler History Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A large mural from a former Youngstown high school now has a new home.

The 6-foot tall, 65-foot long mural from Rayen High School is moving to the Tyler History Center.

First designed in 1958, it shows the history of Youngstown throughout the 1950s. The new, custom-built mount allows it be shown off to the museum visitors.

Bill Lawson, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, said along with the history of Youngstown, it also gives an idea of what was going on in the world at that time.

“We are transferring that goal of Mr. Benninger, the art teacher that made this, to the general public,” he said.

You can see the mural with a $4 admission to the Tyler History Center, located at 325 W. Federal St. in Youngstown. For more information on exhibits and hours of operation, visit the museum’s website.