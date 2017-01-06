Sharon councilman at Florida airport during shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WYTV) – Former Mayor and Sharon City Councilman Bob Lucas and his wife were in the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday when a gunman opened fire.

Lucas said he and his wife were in the parking garage near Terminal 4 when they heard the commotion.

“We were halfway in the parking garage, and there was all kinds of screaming and people running, and they’re saying it’s a shooting. It’s another shooting, then police showed up telling everyone to get down on the ground, down on the ground, so my wife and I hid between two cars and our luggage,” he told WKBN over the phone Friday afternoon.

They made it safely back to their original terminal under police guidance, where they remained under lock down.

