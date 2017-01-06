Youngstown’s 3D printing focus of trip to Israel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – This weekend’s National Championship football game isn’t the only big trip planned for Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel.

Tressel with be traveling to Israel next week, along with half a dozen others from the university, the Youngstown Business Incubator and the Youngstown Jewish Federation.

Organizers say the group will be meeting and networking with local business leaders and Israeli university experts — focusing on additive manufacturing.

“The Jewish Federation has sponsored business development missions before, and we saw that the next great wave is really in 3D printing, and what better way to make the Mahoning Valley stand out than to highlight the work we do here in 3D printing?” said Bonnie Burdman, director of communications for the Youngstown Jewish Federation.

The eight-day trip is being underwritten in part by a grant from the Federation’s Thomases Family Endowment.