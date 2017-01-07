Man shot in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was shot in Boardman Saturday night. Police are still investigating the situation.

Boardman Police Sgt. Darrell Wagner said they got a call for a shooting on Hillman Way near Prestwick Drive.

When police got there, they found a 26-year-old male victim in the street. He had been shot through the lower leg in the calf.

He was taken to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital and is in stable condition.

“Not sure if the shooting happened in the street or inside one of these buildings,” Wagner said. “So right now we’re just kind of in a holding pattern until we get the appropriate warrant.”

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.