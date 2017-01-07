Officials investigate alleged double homicide in Ravenna apartment building

RAVENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Ravenna Police Department officers found two people shot to death after responding to a reported shooting around 4:35 a.m. Saturday.

A third person was found at the apartment building at 731 Woodgate Blvd. in Ravenna, but is suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Early information learned in the investigation indicates an argument between several people inside one of the apartments led to weapons being fired, according to the press release.

The police department has one person detained and is continuing to locate and interview additional witnesses.