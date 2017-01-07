Santiago helps YSU rally past Wright State

DAYTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Junior Francisco Santiago scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and led the Youngstown State men’s basketball team to an 80-75 come-from-behind win over Wright State on Saturday afternoon at the Nutter Center.

Junior Cameron Morse scored 16 points, including 14 in the second half, and seniors Jorden Kaufman and Matt Donlan had 14 and 11 points, respectively for the Penguins, who improve to 8-9 overall and 2-2 in the Horizon League.

Santiago made 7-of-9 of his second-half field-goal attempts and Morse made six of his seven baskets in the second half.

The Raiders, who fall to 11-6 overall and 2-2 in the league, had five players reach double figures led by Steven Davis’ 19 points and 18 from Justin Mitchell.

The Penguins, who trailed 44-30 at the half, outscored the Raiders 50-31 in the second half and shot 60 percent from the field after halftime. The Penguins also limited the Raiders to shooting just 32.4 percent in the second half.

Youngstown State chipped the deficit down to 13, 52-39, then used a 26-10 run over a 10-minute span to take a 65-62 lead with just over six minutes left.

WSU’s Mark Alstork hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 68-68 but layups by Santiago and Morse and a 3-pointer by Santiago with 1:52 left put the Penguins up four, 75-71.

Alstork made two more free throws to get within two but Morse’s three-point play and two free throws by Santiago sealed the victory.

The Penguins return home to host Valparaiso, Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7:45 p.m. at the Beeghly Center.

COURTESY: YSU SPORTS INFORMATION