Sheriff: Man arrested in Ravenna triple murder

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) — The man wanted for a triple murder in Ravenna has been arrested, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with the sheriff’s office, the United States Marshall Service and the Steubenville Police Department helped arrest 25-year-old David Calhoun, Jr.

The press release states Calhoun allegedly shot and killed Sarah Marsh, 32, and LaShaun Sanders, 33, at a house on Henderson Road in Ravenna.

Marsh was 10 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

A source from the U.S. Marshall Service said Calhoun was captured around 1 a.m. at a home near the 500 block of Lindin Avenue in Steubenville.

Officials went to the house and saw a man fitting the description of Calhoun hiding in an upstairs closet.

Calhoun was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he will wait to be brought back to Portage County.

The sheriff’s office will hold a news conference on Monday at 10 a.m. where more information will be released.

A Ravenna High School and surrounding areas were placed on lockdown while investigators looked for Calhoun, Jr. on Nov. 30.

The U.S. Marshals Service, the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and the Portage County Sheriff offered a $10,000 reward for any information on his whereabouts.