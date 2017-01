WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A fire broke out at Trumbull Memorial Hospital late Friday night.

According to a Trumbull Memorial public relations representative, one patient was injured.

Warren’s fire department kept the fire contained to one room as they put it out.

Other patient’s rooms had smoke and water damage due to the sprinkler system, causing patients to be moved.

An official word on the cause of the fire has not yet been released.