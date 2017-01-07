YSU scores late in 2nd, trails James Madison 21-7

FRISCO, Texas (WYTV) – Youngstown State trails James Madison 21-7 at halftime of the FCS National Championship at Toyota Stadium. The Dukes blocked a Penguins punt early and Bryan Schor has thrown two TD passes.

Punting after its first offensive possession, YSU punter Mark Schuler had his punt blocked by JMU and recovered deep in Penguins territory. Schor then connected with Jonathan Kloosterman for a 14-yard pass TD.

On the Dukes’ next possession, Schor hooked up with Rashard Davis for an 18-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, JMU capped a 8-play, 87-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run by Khalid Abdullah for a 21-0 lead.

Late in the second, YSU received the ball with good field possession and capitalized when Hunter Wells found Shane Kuhn for a 17-yard TD pass.

The Penguins enter 12-3, while the Dukes are 13-1.

This is YSU’s seventh championship appearance. The Penguins are looking to capture their fifth title in program history.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st quarter

JMU — Bryan Schor 14-yard TD pass to Kloosterman… 7-0 Dukes

JMU — Bryan Schor 18-yard TD pass to Rashard Davis… 14-0 Dukes

2nd quarter

JMU — Khalid Abdullah 1-yard TD run… 21-0 Dukes

YSU — Hunter Wells 17-yard TD pass to Shane Kuhn… 21-7 Dukes

