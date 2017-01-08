Boardman High Alumni honor family lost in fallen plane



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Over a week after the plane carrying six people went down over Lake Erie, loved ones gathered at Canfield Presbyterian Church on Sunday to pay their respects for John, Sue, Jack, and Andrew Fleming.

Boardman High Alumni put forth a special honor for the family at BHS as well.

Calling hours ran from 3-6 p.m. The church will hold services on Monday starting at 11 a.m.

The Fleming and Armeni families released the following statement saying:

“By all accounts, the Fleming family was loved and admired by family and friends in their business, community, school, neighborhood, and home town circles.”

John and Sue Fleming graduated from Boardman High School in 1989 and were high school sweethearts.

Boardman Alumni had a memorial for the family Sunday afternoon, tying 15 blue ribbons on trees outside the high school.

A few had a moment of silence.

“This is a very tragic situation,” said Cheryl Tarantino, President of the Boardman High Alumni Association. “It’s sad for the whole entire Boardman community. Every alumni has been touched in some way, and our hearts go out to the Fleming and Armeni families.”

Among those tying ribbons today were two woman who graduated with John and Sue.

“Sue and John were perfect for each other,” said Mary Jo Rimmel, BHS class of 1989. “They were the ultimate couple. They were sweet, they were caring and they were very generous.”

The city of Cleveland tweeted the next scheduled search and recovery operations is Monday morning, if the weather allows for it.