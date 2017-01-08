Planning a wedding? Check out 2 bridal shows happening Sunday

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – For those who recently got engaged or are just looking to see some bridal fashion, PMG Chocolatier is hosting its first bridal show.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sunday at the St. Demetrios Community Center in Warren, located at 3223 Atlantic Street.

Tickets for the bridal show are $15 and tickets for the bridal show plus a meet-and-greet are $40.

The special guest is Monte Durham from TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta.

Over 30 registered vendors from all over the Mahoning Valley will have displays, along with other vendors from the downtown Pittsburgh area.

Another bridal show is also taking place today, this one at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

Tickets to the Evaline’s Bridal 2017 Premier Bridal Show are $10.

The event runs from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., with a fashion show beginning at 3 p.m.

One lucky bride will win a free wedding gown, plus there will be thousands of dollars in door prizes.