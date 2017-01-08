St. E’s in Youngstown full, but patients not being turned away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Since Saturday, the 362 beds at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown have been full — but no patients have been turned away.

Officials said this weekend they saw a large increase in people going to the ER. Most of those visits have been for flu or flu-like symptoms.

Patients waiting there are still being seen and not being diverted to the Boardman campus.

Carrie Kandes, the Public Relations spokesperson for the hospital, said patients are being seen as quickly as possible based on need and the severity of their condition.

“People should know that they can still be seen in the emergency department if they need too,” Kandes said. “They should just expect to be having a wait when they get their because we are very busy with quite a few patients this weekend. That shouldn’t be a reason for them not to come if they need care.”

