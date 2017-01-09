Chevrolet focuses on crossovers and electric vehicles at auto show

DETROIT, Michigan (WYTV) – Chevrolet unveiled what will be new for 2018, and the focus was on crossovers and electric vehicles.

Chevrolet’s presentation at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday lasted about 20 minutes. Maybe 15 seconds was spent on cars. The Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze was mentioned only once and only in passing.

The focus was on crossovers: the Trax, Equinox and Traverse have all been redesigned, and then there’s the new all-electric Chevy Bolt.

The Bolt was named top car in North America during a ceremony on Monday at the auto show. It gets 238 miles per charge and sells for $37,400.

The Traverse has been redesigned and offers 24 storage compartments.

Alan Batey, president of GM’s North American operations, addressed the decision to shift operations at its facilities.

“The Cruze has done really well in its segment. The unfortunate thing is the segment has not done really well itself, so we’ve taken the appropriate measures to meet supply and demand,” he said.

Reducing that supply and demand has meant eliminating the third shift at GM’s Lordstown Complex.

GM CEO Mary Barra was also at Monday’s event. She did not speak, but Sunday night she said GM has no plans to change where it produces small cars, despite Donald Trump’s threat to tax cars built in Mexico. She says the auto business has long lead times — 2 to 4 years out.

So, the focus is on bigger vehicles because that’s what people are buying.

