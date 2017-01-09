Divers investigating possible larger piece of debris in plane search

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Search and recovery operations for the Cessna 525 Citation continue today.

Divers will begin in the dive site they left off from on Friday.

Because there’s ice on Lake Erie, the Army Corps of Engineers will operate its tug to break the ice and escort the Underwater Marine Contractors’ salvage chief to the water search area.

The City of Cleveland’s official blog says divers are investigating what appears to be a larger piece of debris, but it’s not clear what it is or whether it’s related to this operation.

Updates will be provided after further investigation of the debris.

Foot patrols and Cleveland police helicopters will continue to search the shoreline as weather allows.

The Fleming Family is hosting a memorial today in Canfield.