Farrell girls display dominance in win over Rocky Grove

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Three Lady Steelers scored in double figures as Farrell topped Rocky Grove, 61-21. Marissa Hopson led the way with 16 points. Matyra Evans, the Dresch-McCluskey Holiday Tournament MVP, and Kiara Wade scored 14 and 13 points respectively.

Taylor Dziekciaz scored 11 of her team’s 21 points in the loss. The Lady Orioles scored 10 points in the second half after just registering 11 in the first half.

Rocky Grove falls to 6-4 and will play host West Middlesex on Thursday. Farrell (9-0) returns to the court on Thursday as well to take on Commodore Perry on the road.