Niles PD: Warrant filed for suspect in home burglary

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – On Friday, the Niles Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking the community to help identify a person of interest.

The suspect was later identified as 22-year-old Lawrence Cox Jr. for a home burglary Friday morning.

The Facebook post says Cox was using credit cards he had stolen from the home.

On Monday, the NPD Detective Bureau filed a felony burglary warrant for Cox.

The department is asking people to call 330-652-9944 if they have any information on his whereabouts.