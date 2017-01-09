Nugget of Knowledge: Fun Facts

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Wacky pronunciations

Wyoming has only two escalators…it might have something to do with the smallest population, older buildings and a preference for elevators.

In a kidney transplant, surgeons leave your own two kidneys in your body and stuff your new, third kidney in your pelvis.

Sharks have been around longer than we’ve had trees….sharks for 400 million years, trees for 350 million.

Saudi Arabia actually imports camels from Australia..sand, too.

Despite the fact that Saudi Arabia is one big sand box, it’s sand is not good for construction…and it’s camels are not as tasty.

The London subway opened during the American Civil war….our civil war was 1861 to 1865…the London underground opened in 1863….you could take the underground to the last public execution in Great Britain, 1968.

Cucumbers are berries.

Russia is bigger than Pluto….Russia is 17 million square miles, Pluto 16 million.

The founder of Match dot com, Gary Kremen had a girlfriend….she left him after she met a guy on Match dot com.

