Bond set at $3 million for Ravenna murder suspect

RAVENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Bond was set at $3 million for a suspect, charged with at least one murder in Ravenna.

David Calhoun, Jr. was arrested over the weekend in Steubenville, where officers found him hiding in a vacant home. Investigators believe he had been there for two days.

U.S. Marshals have been tracking Calhoun for weeks before they were able to get a better idea of his location.

Prosecutors say the 25 year old shot and killed 32-year-old Sarah Marsh and 33-year-old LaShaun Sanders at a house on Henderson Road in Ravenna. Marsh was 10 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Police said previously that they believed there was bad blood between Calhoun and Sanders. Marsh’s family said Marsh didn’t know Calhoun, and Marsh was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Investigators aren’t commenting on the relationship between Calhoun and Sanders at this time.

For now, Calhoun is only facing an aggravated murder charge in the death of Sanders, but additional charges may be coming.

Monday, he was arraigned via video from the Portage County Jail. A preliminary hearing was set for January 13.

Investigators said Calhoun was on parole for drug charges, as well as robbery and burglary, at the time of the shooting.