Trump, taxes and new technology hot topics at Detroit auto show

DETROIT, Mich. (WYTV) – The first of two media days begins Monday at the North American International Auto Show.

There are two main issues set to be discussed during several news conferences. One is President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to tax American auto companies who make vehicles in other countries and then bring them back into the United States. The other is new technology – specifically autonomous vehicles or self-driving cars.

Chevrolet will be one of the first groups to hold a news conference. That conference is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.

Sunday night, General Motors unveiled it’s new, redesigned Terrain – a compact SUV. There will be 61 debuts of new designs at the auto show.

Toyota is expected to announce its redesigned Camry, which is the best-selling car in the United States.

So far, there has been no word about anything concerning the Lordstown-built Chevy Cruze. It was redesigned last year and sales were down this year. That is a question WYTV plans to address during media availabilities with manufacturers.

