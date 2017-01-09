Youngstown woman dies from skull fractures, brain trauma after collision with car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police say they don’t expect to file any charges following a fatal car versus pedestrian accident Friday night.

Shelly Tisler, 47, of Youngstown died after being hit while walking in the street along Shady Run Road, near E. Midlothian Boulevard, in Boardman.

The Mahoning County coroner’s office notes Tisler was walking with the flow of traffic in dark clothing — nearby sidewalks were covered with snow at the time.

Tisler was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m. by St. Elizabeth’s emergency room.

An autopsy conducted Monday morning noted Tisler died from multiple skull fractures and associated brain trauma.

The driver of the car stopped and tried to help, according to the coroner’s press release.