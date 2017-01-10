Chase suspect crashes, passenger killed in Youngstown

YOUNSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One female is dead and another injured after crashing the vehicle they were in Tuesday.

The incident began about 1:30 a.m. as a pursuit in Boardman following a theft at the Walgreens store located at the corner of Market Street and Route 224.

According to police, the female driver ran from officers and drove into Youngstown.

As the vehicle approached Zedaker Street, Boardman police stopped the pursuit. The vehicle crashed and rolled over a short time later near Compton Lane.

The passenger was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver walked away from the accident but found her nearby. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash. She is in stable condition.

Boardman police said the driver will initially be charged with theft and fleeing and eluding. Youngstown police are handling the crash and more charges could follow.