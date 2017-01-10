Defendant found guilty of killing Youngstown man over stolen electricity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The defendant accused of killing a man over stolen electricity in Youngstown was found guilty of the charges against him.

A jurors handed down the verdict Tuesday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Michael Paige was charged with the 2012 murder of Munir Blake.

Police say Paige shot Blake after Blake accused him of stealing electricity from his apartment on the north side of Youngstown.

Paige first went on trial in 2014, but it ended with a hung jury.

Paige faces 18 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date.