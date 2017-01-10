LaBrae, McDonald top list of Valley teams in AP Boys Poll

COLUMBUS, OH (WYTV)-The Associated Press released their first high school boys basketball poll of 2017 on Monday with four Valley teams ranked in the top ten across the state’s four divisions. Below is the complete poll with local teams in bold.

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller (8) 9-0 133

2, Pickerington Cent. (4) 9-0 127

3, Massillon Jackson (2) 8-0 92

4, Westerville S. (1) 9-1 73

(tie) Newark 11-0 73

6, Huber Hts. Wayne 8-2 60

7, Lorain 6-1 44

8, Tol. St. Francis 9-1 38

9, Upper Arlington 9-1 37

10, Youngs. Boardman 8-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Lakewood St. Edward (1) 29. 12, Tol. St. John’s 23. 13, Madison 20. 14, N. Can. Hoover 18. 15, Cin. La Salle 16. 15, Cle. St. Ignatius (1) 16. 17, Clayton Northmont 15. 18, Mentor 13. 19, Mason 12.

DIVISION II

1, Upper Sandusky (2) 11-0 87

2, Trotwood-Madison (5) 6-0 84

3, Ottawa-Glandorf (3) 9-0 82

4, Cols. South (1) 10-0 72

5, Day. Dunbar (2) 7-1 59

6, Akr. SVSM (1) 6-3 54

7, McArthur Vinton County 9-0 47

8, Franklin 8-1 43

9, Cols. DeSales 8-1 40

10, Kettering Alter 8-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Lexington 30. 12, Cle. Benedictine 28. 13, Cin. Wyoming 26. 14, Cin. Taft 19. 14, Vermilion 19. 16, Struthers (1) 18. 17, Jefferson Area 17. 18, Parma Hts. Holy Name 16. 18, Wauseon 16. 20, Byesville Meadowbrook 13.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (3) 9-0 102

2, Leavittsburg Labrae (4) 9-0 94

3, St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3) 10-2 74

4, Haviland Wayne Trace 9-1 67

5, Cols. Grandview Hts. 8-1 63

6, Oak Hill (2) 10-0 61

7, Versailles 9-1 58

8, Cle. VASJ (1) 4-4 53

9, Proctorville Fairland (1) 8-1 47

10, Brookville 9-0 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Richwood N. Union 19. 11, N. Lima S. Range (1) 19. 13, Van Buren 17. 14, Spencerville 16. 14, Berlin Hiland 16. 16, Lynchburg-Clay 13.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (7) 8-1 115

2, McDonald (2) 8-0 89

3, Defiance Ayersville (2) 7-0 74

4, Cols. Africentric (2) 8-3 66

5, Warren JFK 6-2 58

6, Grove City Christian 9-1 55

7, Mansfield St. Peter’s 9-1 54

8, Cornerstone Christian (3) 8-3 48

9, Waterford 4-1 27

10, Ft. Recovery 6-1 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bristol 23. 12, Cincinnati Christian 22. 13, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. 14, Sidney Fairlawn 18. 14, Toronto 18. 16, Cols. Wellington 17. 17, Russia 15. 18, Strasburg-Franklin 13. 18, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 13. 20, S. Charleston SE 12.