Man pleads guilty to assaulting Brookfield Police chief

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Johnstown, Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to assaulting Brookfield Police Chief Daniel Faustino.

Raheem Brantley pleaded guilty to assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest on Tuesday in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

Police say Brantley was arrested, along with three women, during an investigation of fraudulent checks at Mr. D’s Food Fair in October.

Police said during their investigation, Brantely assaulted Faustino and ran from the area. He was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex nearby.

Brantley will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. January 24.