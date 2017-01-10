Manhunt, police chase defendant could face up to 140 years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man at the center of a massive manhunt last year was expected to plead guilty Tuesday afternoon, but he didn’t.

Instead, 30-year-old Luis Cruz Ramos will go to trial in Mahoning County.

He’s already been sentenced to 21 years on federal charges. In Mahoning County, he could face 19 years in prison.

“The minimum sentence is 19, the max is right around 140 years, so that’s the range he was facing,” said Assistant Prosecutor Marty Desmond. “That 19 years, by the law, would have to be consecutive to the federal sentence, so his minimum sentence is right around 40 years.”

Desmond said Ramos has a mandatory 15 years for a firearms violation.

Last March, police tried to pull him over, but he took off and led them on a two-hour chase through Campbell, Youngstown and Boardman. At one point, he fired several shots at officers, hitting a police cruiser.

He crashed and ran away, but police found him hiding out in a south side Youngstown home later that day.