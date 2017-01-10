Nugget of Knowledge: Tomatoes & Tea

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Fun facts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Why do some cookies become soft when they’re stale?

Shouldn’t they grow brittle, as bread does?

Yes, they should…the starch should crystalize…but many cookies have lots of sugar and the sugar tends to absorb water from the atmosphere…that makes the cookie soft.

Do you keep your tomatoes in the refrigerator?

A recent study in the National Academy of Sciences says that if you put your tomatoes directly into cold storage, you’re going to change their taste…the cold actually changes the tomato right down to its tasty molecules.

Buy your tomatoes fresh, then store them at room temperature.

Green and Black tea are made from the same plant…the difference is in their age…black tea is older than green tea.

Herbal tea really isn’t tea….technically….herbal tea is made of different herbs, spices and other plants, such as chamomile and mint….but, after water, it’s the most popular beverage in the world.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com .

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com .