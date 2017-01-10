Police looking for missing girl, last seen in Jackson Twp.

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a missing 5-year-old girl, who was last seen in Jackson Township.

Ashley Zhao was last seen on Monday in the 4900 block of Portage St., according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was wearing a purple winter coat and gray leggings when she went missing.

Zhao was described as an Asian girl, approximately 4 feet tall and weighing 35 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST), the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-834-3960, or Crime Stoppers Tip Line (Ohio) at 330-834-3967.

NCMEC Poster: http://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1286008/1/screen

WYTV is working to get more information on Zhao’s disappearance.