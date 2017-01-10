Salem hospital prepares to open new endoscopy unit in February

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana County hospital expansion project is progressing and nearly ready to open.

Salem Regional Medical Center will open its new Endoscopy Unit on Feb. 2.

The center will treat a variety of stomach, colon and digestive health conditions.

The new unit will be twice as big, have four procedure rooms and have 16 private areas for before and after procedures.

“Over the past seven years the number of endoscopies that we have done here at SRMC have increased by nearly a third. So last year we saw 3,700 cases performed here, so we really did need the extra space,” said Michele Hoffmeister from the SRMC.

It’s a $6 million project but most of that cost is for new medical equipment.

The hospital will host an open house on Jan. 31 so everyone can see the finished project.