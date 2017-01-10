Warren woman charged after suspected overdose crash

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police allege that a Warren woman was driving under the influence of drugs, leading to a crash in the city on Sunday.

The two vehicles involved collided at the intersection of Austin Avenue and W. Market Street just before 6 p.m., according to a police report.

Police said one of the drivers had what appeared to be back and neck injuries while the other driver was unconscious.

Police said the unconscious driver, identified as 51-year-old Sherry Wireman, appeared to be under the influence of drugs. She was breathing slowly but did not appear to be otherwise injured, according to the report.

Crews gave Wireman two doses of naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug. She was then taken to the hospital for a drug test.

Wireman is charged with driving under the influence, reckless operation of a vehicle, assured clear distance and for a seat belt violation, according to court records.

She pleaded not guilty on Monday and is set to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. March 14.