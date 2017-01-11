Attorney announces plan to run for Youngstown Municipal Court judge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The race is on for the Youngstown Municipal Court seat, which will be up for grabs when Judge Robert Milich retires.

Attorney Carla Baldwin announced her plans to run for the office Wednesday afternoon.

Baldwin works for the Mahoning County Prosecutors Office. She was also appointed a Juvenile Court Magistrate by Judge Teresa Dellick.

Baldwin will run as a Democrat in the May 2 primary.

If elected, she would become the first African American woman to sit on the Youngstown Muncipal Court.