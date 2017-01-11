Braceville Twp. residents line up to sign petition to keep land

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A room of people stood calmly in line Tuesday night in Braceville Township to sign their name on a petition against a proposed land annexation.

Newton Falls wants to annex 240 acres of land from Braceville Township and 200 from Newton Township. Trustees and people who live there, though, don’t want it to happen.

Newton Falls said it wants the land for economic development.

The eight property owners involved in the annexation approve the move.

However, Braceville currently gets property taxes and bed taxes from a hotel on that property. The annexation would freeze the property tax at the current property value.

If values go up, Newton Falls would get the extra money.

Also at stake for the township is losing $60,000 to $75,000 a year collected from bed taxes. That money goes into Braceville’s general fund and helps pay for safety services and roads.

Braceville Township Trustee Aaron Young said at one time, the township and the city worked together.

“We were in talks to do a joint economic district with the city in an effort to promote economic development in the region that would benefit both areas. We went back and forth. Once the identity of the bed tax revenue was identified, there was no longer any discussion.”

The annexation was filed with the Trumbull County Commissioners for approval. Commissioners have a 15-day window to approve the annexation beginning January 21.

Young said the only other way the township would have to get money if the land is annexed is by increasing taxes.