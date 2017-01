CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been asked to look into the activities of former Police Sgt. David Taybus, who resigned earlier this week.

Investigators said BCI agents were at the Campbell Police Department Wednesday.

BCI hasn’t officially accepted the case, but could decide within the next few days.

WYTV 33 News will continue to follow this developing story and bring you new information as it comes.