Car hauler and SUV collide on I-680 in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) Interstate 680 southbound is closed and drivers cannot enter the highway from Belle Vista Avenue following a tractor-trailer accident Wednesday morning.

A tractor-trailer and a SUV collided just before 5 a.m. on I-680 southbound, near the New Castle exit.

Several automobiles on the car hauler were damaged as well as the tractor-trailer and SUV.

Witnesses say two people were out of their vehicles walking near the accident scene, but there is no word yet if anyone was injured.